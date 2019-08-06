Winnie Harlow parties up a storm in Negril

Winnie Harlow parties up a storm in NegrilTuesday, August 06, 2019
|
Supermodel Winnie
Harlow popped into Jamaica over the Emancipation weekend to enjoy herself.
The Canadian, who has Jamaican roots, seems to have extended her birthday celebrations and brought the vibe to Jamaica. Harlow and friends came in what seems the mood to enjoy the Dream Weekend festivities.
Harlow stayed at the Royalton Negril where she seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed herself and participated in the activities that they had on offer. One of these was parasailing to which she thanked the hotel for showing her a new view of Jamaica.
Harlow came to prominence when she appeared on America Next Top Model and taken under the wings of Tyra Banks. She was the first Canadian to enter that competition but she didn’t win.
She has diagnosed with vitiligo which leaves section of her skin white.
