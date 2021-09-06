Winnie Harlow shows love for Vybz Kartel

Winnie Harlow shows love for Vybz KartelMonday, September 06, 2021
|
Jamaican-Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow is definitely a fan of dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel if her comments on one of his social media posts are anything to go by.
In promoting his new track Paparazzi, the incarcerated dancehall kingpin reposted photos from a recent British GQ event in London which Winnie Harlow had attended.
He also attached a snippet of the aforementioned song in which GQ is mentioned along with the caption; “GQ affi pree & wonder how did people do it, Jamaica Way, Jamaica street, yuh will see.”
After his post, a number of comments flooded it including one from the supermodel seemingly happy at the recognition. “Love you so much! #worldboss,” she commented.
This is not the first time Harlow has shown she is a fan of the artiste. In April 2020, during a virtual event hosted by rap mogul Diddy, Harlow was seen dancing to Vybz Kartel’s mega-hit Clarks. She showed off her dancing skills doing the heel and toe-dance.
Despite being born in Canada, Harlow has been big on Jamaican culture. She often expresses that she’s a fan of dancehall music and recently shared a video of herself whining during a visit to Jamaica recently.
