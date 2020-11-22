Winning! Koffee signed as newest Jordan ambassador

Reggae artiste Koffee has signed on as the

latest ambassador for the Jordan Unite campaign, proving that age is truly just

a number.

The 20-year-old, born Mikayla Simpson, spoke with British Vogue about the most recent achievement to her ever-growing list.

Koffee said, “Jordan puts forth a very positive outlook and message. When I saw the Unite project that we were to collaborate on, it inspired me in a positive way. I think it’s the way that the youth should be going.”

About her partnership with the legendary sportswear brand, tart, the artiste said “It’s a brand that I wore growing up, and [now I am] in a position to inspire my friends based on knowing that they wear it too.

“Saying positive things, putting forward positive music, and positive messages will always inspire my peers to reach for heights but still remain grounded and not become corrupt. That’s a huge inspirational point, and a great opportunity for myself. And I generally wear a sports style, a lot of sports clothes like sweatpants, sweatsuits, and sneakers, so Jordan’s already within my style and what I represent.”

The Grammy winner isn’t new to giving back, having launched her Haffi Mek It school initiative last year that saw her performing and giving motivational talks across Jamaica.