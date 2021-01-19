Winning! Shaggy to feature in Super Bowl ad

Winning! Shaggy to feature in Super Bowl adTuesday, January 19, 2021
When the Super Bowl goes live on February 7, a familiar face will be a part of one of its most anticipated features – the advertisements.
The face will be none other than Mr Boombastic himself, Shaggy, who will line up beside acting powerhouse couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for a Cheetos advertisement.
Shaggy took to Instagram to share a clip of the ad, showing Kunis seemingly practising an emotional scene in a mirror before asking the music icon if it was too much. Shaggy’s muted reply; “Stick to the line I gave you” followed by the instrumental to his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, It Wasn’t Me.
The entire commercial will be seen on CBS during Super Bowl 55 which will be held in Tampa, Florida.
