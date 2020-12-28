‘Wonder Woman 3’ production gets fast-tracked

‘Wonder Woman 3’ production gets fast-trackedMonday, December 28, 2020
The green light
has been given to a third
The movie grossed US$16.7 million in the United States and US$85 million worldwide, despite the coronavirus pandemic shuttering many theatres.
Regarding the fast-tracked production for the next film, Warner Bros. and streaming partner HBO Max jointly stated,”fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984,” adding, “we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.”
The sequel received mixed responses with many questioning its stodgy storyline and uninspired villains, which saw it getting a 65 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
HBO Max also saw the total viewing hours on Friday more than triple in comparison to a typical day in the previous month.
