Vybz Kartel celebrates 45th birthday; Nicki Minaj among well-wishers

Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is celebrating his 45th birthday.

A throng of well-wishes are flooding social media for the imprisoned top deejay, chief among them rap queen Nicki Minaj.

Kartel took to Instagram to share the shout out he got from the Megatron artiste. The comment read, “HBD WORLD BOSS” and included some heart emojis to which Kartel replied “Thanks Queen”.

His long-time partner Shorty got in on the act by simply wishing him “Happy birthday my husband love you” with some heart emojis. His reply was also of a similar vein with “love you babe”, seemingly giving more support to the claim that he and Shorty are back together following up on a recent post of them kissing.

Also acknowledging the deejay’s birthday were fellow incarcerated entertainer Shawn Storm who said, “More Life mi g” to which Kartel replied “Respec Breda! Ntn close to a ghost”.

Reggae act Jesse Royal wrote, “Blessings Health Wealth Prosperity and favor!!! Gratitude fi all the Lessons Lionheart!!!! #RichForever”.

Other well-wishers included football star Shamar Nicholson, ZJ Chrome, Version, Lisa Mercedez and Teejay.

For his part Kartel has dubbed his birthday ‘Worl Boss Day’ which could become a thing if his supporters have their way.