World Dawg’s ‘Body Challenge’ reposted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Online comedian World Dawg has caught the attention of rapper Megan Thee Stallion with his version of the â€˜Body Challengeâ€™.

The challenge stems from her recently released single, Body, which sees fans redoing the video choreography and uploading it to social media. Stallion has been reposting the most impressive entries, and World Dawg is the latest to secure a spot on her Instagram profile.

The entertainer uploaded his challenge two days ago wearing his signature face mask, white undershirt, shorts and brown mid-calf boots. It wasnâ€™t quite the choreography Stallion did, it was more like a scene from a cowboy movie which made it more amusing. Stallion posted the video on Wednesday night, and it has been viewed more than two million times, a major boost for the comedian whose upload earned close to 200,000.

â€œWait Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚,â€ Stallion captioned, both amused and caught off guard by his delivery.

Others had similar comments.

â€œIdk what Iâ€™m more confused about: the mask, the white beater, the basketball shorts or the cowboy boots,â€ one person said.

â€œHe did it da easy way,â€ said another.

â€œItâ€™s the boots for me.â€

â€œHe switched that sh*t up, started galloping.â€

American media personality and transwoman Ashlee Marie Preston said World Dawg served: â€œThese @lilnasx old town road, burglar vibes thoâ€¦â€

With Lil Nas coming out as gay in 2019, Prestonâ€™s comment did not sit well with a few Jamaicans.

â€œOn behalf of the Jamaican community please remove this ASAP,â€ came one reply.

â€œYyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy,â€ said another.

For World Dawg, it seemed to be a case of mission accomplished. His original post was captioned: â€œDid Megan call meâ€¦ mi look good ee.â€ In his latest post which shows a screenshot of Stallion acknowledging him, he wrote: â€œTell u she call mi.â€

World Dawg adds to the growing list of men who have taken on the â€˜Body Challengeâ€™.Â