Beyoncé releases stunning visual album ‘Black Is King’

Beyoncé rarely comes to play and the music industry is quaking in the singer’s latest release,

The visual album, inspired by her involvement in The Lion King film remake released last year, premiered on today, July 31 on Disney Plus.

The album is based on her soundtrack for the film, The Lin King: The Gift and retells lessons from the blockbuster movie for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”, Disney Plus said in a release.

The visual work was shot across the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium and South Africa.

Additionally, the album debuts with full-length videos for several songs including the anthemic Brown Skin Girl and Mood 4 Eva.

The 24-time Grammy winner has become known for her visual releases, having reshaped how album are promoted (or not) with her self-titled Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016), which was nominated for Album of the Year.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Beyoncé said, “Many of us want change…I believe that when black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

Check out the video of her track ALREADY from the album below: