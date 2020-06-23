World’s No 1. tennis player Novak Djokovic has coronavirus

The world’s number one men’s tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tennis star confirmed today, June 23, that he, and his wife Jelena, both have the virus following his appearance at the Adria Tour exhibition event in Croatia this weekend.

He was scheduled to play in the final of the charity event on Sunday which was cancelled after another entrant, Grigor Dimitrov tested positive.

The four-part exhibition tournament, arranged by Djokovic, faced criticism for not employing safe distancing measures, the use of face masks and the inclusion of spectators.

However, in a release to his website, Djokovic defended the event’s staging.

“It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this,” he said.

“We organised the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.

“I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were. I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”