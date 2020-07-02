World’s top tennis player, Novak Djokovic, now COVID-free

World tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic said his second COVID-19 test came back negative after he

Both Djokovic and his wife Jelena are now virus-free, according to their polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, conducted in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Djokovic, Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov — a semifinalist in the 2019 U.S. Open — and Borna Coric of Croatia tested positive after the exhibition Adria Tour, which was cut short.

The Djokovices have had no symptoms but remain in self-isolation in Serbia “following all the protocols and security measures related to Covid-19,” their public relations agency said in email.