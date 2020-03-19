Worthy Park Estate wins major international awards

Since Worthy Park Estate re-introduced their branded rums to the market in 2007, Rum-Bar and Worthy Park Estate have been making waves both locally and internationally.

Over the past 10 years, the brand has amassed more than 65 awards on the international scene from some of the world’s most trusted rum critics and purveyors.

This year has proved to be no different, as the world continues to recognize the brand as a top performer amongst the world’s best rums. The Spirits Business Rum & Cachaca Masters 2020 awarded Worthy Park Estate five medals, including three gold, a silver and a masters medal.

The Rum & Cachaça Masters competition is a world-renowned spirits competition that aims to find and reward the finest rum and cachaça brands on the world stage. Chaired by ‘The Spirits Business’ and a panel of leading spirits specialists, the competition was extremely competitive with 113 entries from over 40 companies.

The brands newest premium offering, the Worthy Park Single Estate Reserve has garnered much praise since it’s launch in 2018. It received gold at the International Spirits Challenge, Best in Class Warsaw Spirits Festival, Best International Craft Cocktail, silver for Aged up to 8 years at German Rum Fest and Best in Class.

Earlier this year it was awarded Spirit of the Year from The Whisky Exchange, one of the UK’s premier spirit shops. It beat out not only all of the other rums they sell but every other category of spirit they offer.

The Rum-Bar brand has also been making a name for Jamaican rums on the international scene with more than 65 accolades achieved over the past 10 years. The products awarded included Rum-Bar Rum Cream, Rum-Bar White Overproof Rum, Rum-Bar Silver and Rum-Bar Gold Rum.

Gordon Clarke, Managing Director and CEO, Worthy Park Estate, said: “It is such an honour to have been recognised yet again. We take pride in producing our quality 100 per cent pot still rum that preserves the taste and rich flavour of the spirit. Rum making has been part of our legacy since 1741 and we very much appreciate the support from our consumers locally and globally, as well as the recognition from the world’s leading spirits epicures.”

Worthy Park Estate is a Jamaica-owned and operated sugar and rum producing facility located on more than 9,000 acres of land in Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine.