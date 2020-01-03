WW3? Social media reacts to deadly US airstrike on Iranian army general

WW3? Social media reacts to deadly US airstrike on Iranian army generalFriday, January 03, 2020
|
US President Donald Trump may have sent his
country closer to an all-out war with Middle East superpower Iran and in usual
fashion, with just about everything with real-life implications, social media
users are choosing to laugh at the possibility of a third World War.
Thereâ€™s something either inherently impressive or disturbing about how many of us choose to react to the possibility of conflict as World War 3 and #WWIII began trending on Twitter.
The viral topic comes fresh on the news of a Trump-sanctioned drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani at an airport in Baghdad, early Friday morning â€“ with Iranâ€™s top security body vowing â€˜harsh vengeanceâ€™.
As the pundits weigh in on what renewed tensions between the US and Iran could mean in the grand scheme of global stability, Twitter users have been going all out to poke fun at the issue and BUZZ fam, I cannot deal!
Here are 10 of the funniest tweets on the trending World War 3 hashtag:
1. â€˜You betta dodge â€™em bullets, boi!â€™
2. Probably Trump: â€˜Cuz I felt like itâ€™
3. Proud mama!Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Â
4. #Squad4Eva
5. Ÿ‘€*looks around*Ÿ‘€Isnâ€™t it /just/ January though??
6. *panic intensifies*Ÿ˜Ÿ
7. Nope, nope, nopeâ€¦Ÿ‘¨â€Ÿ¦¯
8. Guys, send helpâ€¦Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜
9. I am NOT okay
10. Aite, so boomâ€¦
Some Twitter users have taken issue with Donald Trumpâ€™s use of force against Iran, bringing up old tweets where he accused former President Barack Obama of gearing up to attack the Muslim nation â€“ even though he never did.
Trumpâ€™s old tweets from 2011 and 2012 are being seen as an eerie prediction and have since have gone viral.
Those tweets didnâ€™t age well, BUZZ fam!
