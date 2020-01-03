WW3? Social media reacts to deadly US airstrike on Iranian army general

US President Donald Trump may have sent his

country closer to an all-out war with Middle East superpower Iran and in usual

fashion, with just about everything with real-life implications, social media

users are choosing to laugh at the possibility of a third World War.

Thereâ€™s something either inherently impressive or disturbing about how many of us choose to react to the possibility of conflict as World War 3 and #WWIII began trending on Twitter.

The viral topic comes fresh on the news of a Trump-sanctioned drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani at an airport in Baghdad, early Friday morning â€“ with Iranâ€™s top security body vowing â€˜harsh vengeanceâ€™.

As the pundits weigh in on what renewed tensions between the US and Iran could mean in the grand scheme of global stability, Twitter users have been going all out to poke fun at the issue and BUZZ fam, I cannot deal!

Here are 10 of the funniest tweets on the trending World War 3 hashtag:

1. â€˜You betta dodge â€™em bullets, boi!â€™

Me dodging Iranâ€™s bullets, after Trump drafts me to fight for World War 3 â€” Why Not Me? (@All_Cake88) #WWIII pic.twitter.com/GhIfYanLIRJanuary 3, 2020

2. Probably Trump: â€˜Cuz I felt like itâ€™

Trump when asked why heâ€™s started World War 3. â€” Yapptiestrap (@Yapptiestrap) https://t.co/iCIR3lmzvbJanuary 3, 2020

3. Proud mama!Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Â

My mom taking my pic before l get deployed for World War 3â€” ŸŒstay hungry stay foolish Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡ºŸ‡¬Ÿ‡°Ÿ‡ª (@JimmyEriclevi) #WWIII pic.twitter.com/oi6b067cC7January 3, 2020

4. #Squad4Eva

Me and the lads meeting up in jail after rejecting the world war 3 draft!â€” Mobeen Majeed (@MobeenMajeed1) #worldwar3 #WorldWarThree #WWIII pic.twitter.com/ntpsVxwCGsJanuary 3, 2020

Recruiter: *calls my name and says I been drafted for world war 3*â€” Lance Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨ (@Kinglrg_) Me: pic.twitter.com/NZ25JhtXYXJanuary 3, 2020

5. Ÿ‘€*looks around*Ÿ‘€Isnâ€™t it /just/ January though??

Opening twitter and seeing World War 3, US and Iran, ISIS, Donald Trump trending and weâ€™re only 3 days into the year â€” Jamo (@Salty_Jamo) #WWIII pic.twitter.com/oWcIarF1OgJanuary 3, 2020

6. *panic intensifies*Ÿ˜Ÿ

â€” Mohammed El-tayeb (@moeltayeb11) #WWIII2020 is gonna World War 3 isbe my year is trending on the 3rd Day pic.twitter.com/3Z5G4xd1WGJanuary 3, 2020

7. Nope, nope, nopeâ€¦Ÿ‘¨â€Ÿ¦¯

world war 3 is trending â€” Ÿ¦‹á´¸á´µá´¸á´¸á´µŸ¦‹ (@barxkeeper) world war 2 survivors: #worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/ruIhZz6wqWJanuary 3, 2020

me in the psych ward avoiding the draft for world war 3 â€” kadyn / rt link (@zenshole4) pic.twitter.com/PAE4Te8wKsJanuary 3, 2020

8. Guys, send helpâ€¦Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­

Me laughing at world war 3 jokes vs me thinking about my death â€” mariŸŒŸ (@hawthovrn) #WWIII #worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/9CXbMtfKEKJanuary 3, 2020

Me otw to get my disability check after fighting in world war 3 â€” BigSmokeŸ’¨Ty (@RealRareTy) pic.twitter.com/Okml7jC1pBJanuary 3, 2020

9. I am NOT okay

my anxiety after seeing all the â€” val (@valeriaaahdz) #WWIII posts pic.twitter.com/dfP9opKK0jJanuary 3, 2020

10. Aite, so boomâ€¦

Me trying to explain to the recruiter why I canâ€™t serve â€” 8-BallŸ± (@8BallBangers) #WWIII pic.twitter.com/Cg39ZnH6zUJanuary 3, 2020

me and the bros when we touch down in Iran â€” Gabriel Ÿ´â€â˜ ï¸ (@RetiredLikeWade) pic.twitter.com/u1HUZowbSZJanuary 3, 2020

Some Twitter users have taken issue with Donald Trumpâ€™s use of force against Iran, bringing up old tweets where he accused former President Barack Obama of gearing up to attack the Muslim nation â€“ even though he never did.

Trumpâ€™s old tweets from 2011 and 2012 are being seen as an eerie prediction and have since have gone viral.

In order to get elected, â€” Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.November 29, 2011

Now that Obamaâ€™s poll numbers are in tailspin â€“ watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.â€” Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Those tweets didnâ€™t age well, BUZZ fam!