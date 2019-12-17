Xyclone debuts on Billboard chart after selling only 77 copies

Sounds Of

Africa, an 11-track

album by dancehall deejay Xyclone debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard Reggae

Albums chart. It is his fourth title to chart, and his second for this year.

Featuring productions from Kris David, Bobby Konders, Neutron Obliv, Red Square Productions, Germaica Digital, Robin Hype and Fabi Benz, the album sold 77 copies in its first week.

Veteran artiste Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry tops the chart with Heavy Rain, his fourth title to chart this year.

Meanwhile, Midnight Sparks, the sophomore Atlantic Records album for singer Kranium debuts at No. 4 with 150 copies. Over on the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales chart, Kranium enters at No. 14 with Hotel featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Burner Boy. This is Kranium’s fourth time charting on the digital table. His biggest hit so far is Nobody Has to Know, which peaked at No. 2 in 2015.

Buju Banton returns to the top of the Reggae Digital Song Sales chart with Trust.

Koffee is still on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with Rapture (EP).

This week’s Billboard Reggae Albums Top 10 chart

1. Heavy Rain – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

2. World On Fire – Stick Figure

3. Hybrid – Collie Buddz

4. Midnight Sparks – Kranium

5. Gone Raw – The Expendables

6. Ways Of The World – The Movement

7. Sounds Of Africa – Xyclone

8. Mass Manipulation – Steel Pulse

9. Rapture (EP) – Koffee

10. Strictly The Best Vol 60 – Various Artistes