Yanique Curvy Diva back on Instagram after four-month break

Yanique Curvy Diva back on Instagram after four-month breakWednesday, June 24, 2020
If you havenâ€™t noticed BUZZ fam, TV personality turned artiste, Yanique â€˜Curvy Divaâ€™ Barrett has been absent from her usually active Instagram account. This is after her page of 1.3 million followers was reportedly blocked.
But the â€˜Curvy Divaâ€™ has returned, and has revealed all literally. Barrett posted a silhouette of her naked body posing under a tree with only a towel wrapping her hair. The picture has so far gotten 60,000 likes, and according to Barrett, the break from social media has been good to her.
â€œAfter a while Iâ€™ve come to realized it was all for the best. Taking time from the spotlight and chilling in the shade allowed me to regroup and redirect my life. Iâ€™ve had several projects and goals for years that I was too busy to start but this break gave me that chance,â€ she captioned the photo.
She expressed that she missed her fans, and by all indications, they missed her too.
â€œMy boss, donâ€™t leave me again,â€ one fan commented.
â€œFinally!,â€ someone else said.
Barrett promised her fans new music, and to spill all the tea about what sheâ€™s been up in an Instagram Live today.
