Yanique Curvy Diva back on Instagram after four-month break

If you havenâ€™t noticed BUZZ fam, TV personality turned artiste, Yanique â€˜Curvy Divaâ€™ Barrett has been absent from her usually active Instagram account. This is after her page of 1.3 million followers was reportedly blocked.

But the â€˜Curvy Divaâ€™ has returned, and has revealed all literally. Barrett posted a silhouette of her naked body posing under a tree with only a towel wrapping her hair. The picture has so far gotten 60,000 likes, and according to Barrett, the break from social media has been good to her.

â€œAfter a while Iâ€™ve come to realized it was all for the best. Taking time from the spotlight and chilling in the shade allowed me to regroup and redirect my life. Iâ€™ve had several projects and goals for years that I was too busy to start but this break gave me that chance,â€ she captioned the photo.

She expressed that she missed her fans, and by all indications, they missed her too.

View this post on Instagram At first, losing my IG for almost 4 months made me so angry. But after a while Iâ€™ve come to realized it was all for the best. Taking time from the spotlight and chilling in the shade allowed me to regroup and redirect my life. Iâ€™ve had several projects and goals for years that I was too busy to start but this break gave me that chance. I canâ€™t wait to share them with you guys. Thanks for staying loyal all 1.3 Million of you Ÿ˜˜ 2020 might be counted out by many but with love and faith we will see the good in it. Stay strong, stay safe, stay positive and stay blessed! Iâ€™m BACKKKKKKâ€¦mi miss unuh yuh si Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ Going live tomorrow so you can hear what Iâ€™ve been up to #newmusic and I canâ€™t wait to hear what you all have been up to Ÿ˜˜Ÿ˜˜Ÿ˜˜Ÿ˜‚A post shared by Yanique 'Curvy Diva' Barrett (@yaniquecurvydiva) on Jun 23, 2020 at 6:12pm PDT

â€œMy boss, donâ€™t leave me again,â€ one fan commented.

â€œFinally!,â€ someone else said.

Barrett promised her fans new music, and to spill all the tea about what sheâ€™s been up in an Instagram Live today.