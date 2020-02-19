Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett lands TV hosting job in Canada

We were introduced to Yanique â€˜Curvy Divaâ€™ Barrett as host of the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition. Since then she has proven that she is multi talented by venturing into music as well.

And with hits like Lifestyle, and Carry Feelings, Barrett has shown that she is not just passing through the dancehall industry, but is here to stay.

However, she still finds the time to pursue her first love. She is now the presenter and producer of Riddim Chat, on Feva TV, the first African station in Canada.

She shared the good news with her 1.2 million followers on her Instagram.