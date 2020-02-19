Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett lands TV hosting job in Canada

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett lands TV hosting job in CanadaWednesday, February 19, 2020
|
We were introduced to Yanique â€˜Curvy Divaâ€™ Barrett as host of the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition. Since then she has proven that she is multi talented by venturing into music as well.
And with hits like Lifestyle, and Carry Feelings, Barrett has shown that she is not just passing through the dancehall industry, but is here to stay.
However, she still finds the time to pursue her first love. She is now the presenter and producer of Riddim Chat, on Feva TV, the first African station in Canada.
She shared the good news with her 1.2 million followers on her Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy