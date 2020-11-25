Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ collabs with Solid Star for Afrobeat track

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ collabs with Solid Star for Afrobeat trackWednesday, November 25, 2020
|
Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett has teamed up with Nigeria-based Afrobeat artiste Solid Star for the Eleganza Remix, part of her upcoming EP.
The Eleganza Remix is a remake of Solid Star’s original single released more than a year ago, and seamlessly blends Yanique’s sultry sound to the Nigerian’s masculine melody.
Eleganza Remix will premiere on Instagram LIVE today (November 25) which is also the birthday of Barrett’s deceased mother.
According to Barrett, the song is a tribute to her late mom who supported her career even though it went against the grain of their strict Seventh-Day Adventist upbringing.
“The EP will showcase my ability to tap into different flows and sounds that my fans have never heard before and that’s why it’s called Underestimated,” Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’said
“Doing this premiere on her birthday means so much to me because even though she never followed up dancehall she always believed I could do anything I set my mind to; this my way of letting her know that I’m gonna continue to make her proud of me in everything I do,” Yanique added
The Underestimated EP is to drop early 2021.
