Yanique Curvy Diva gets attention for ‘sexy’ workout video

Yanique â€˜Curvy

Divaâ€™ Barrett certainly knows how to get people talking, and that she did on

Wednesday when she posted a super sexy workout video.

The average person is simply â€˜pop downâ€™ and sweaty during a workout. Probably gasping for air while struggling to lift weights and keep up on the treadmill.

But not Curvy Diva. Dressed in gym wear from Tamouchie Boutique, the entertainer raunchily rode the stationary bicycle while showing off her many curves, adding a few suggestive sounds to the mix.

â€œWhy every exercise mi enjoy yuh affi mek it painful after awhile Ÿ˜¡ @alphakrisp whyyyyy,â€ she said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

â€œI donâ€™t care about the sounds I make either Ÿ˜‚ it help wid the pain Ÿ˜© suh unuh try move wid unuh dirty mind Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ #gymlife #homegym.â€

In addition to teasing her fans, Curvy Diva has been quite busy in recent times. On the weekend she hosted the â€˜Dining with Curvy Divaâ€™ pop-up kitchen, and she is scheduled to host another one on October 23.

She is also recording music as she gears up to release her seven-track EP called Underestimated. It will be released on November 25, her late motherâ€™s birthday.