Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ gives audience an eyeful with on stage girl on girl action in Cleveland

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ gives audience an eyeful with on stage girl on girl action in ClevelandSunday, April 25, 2021
Ooh la la, what have we here?
Dancehall artiste, Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ brought the Caribbean heat to Cleveland, Ohio over the weekend.
The dancehall diva known for her racy performances, did not disappoint as she gave fans an eyeful as she suggestively danced with a female during her set.
The entertainer and restaurant owner took to Instagram to share a snippet of her performance
During her time on stage the Lifestyle artiste was joined by a female fan who proceeded to gyrate on her while both did a split much to the amusement of those in attendance.
Since being shared online, the video has gotten a lot of tongues wagging on IG.
“Yan yuh flexible bad, big up yuh Fren yuh. Crukus bag a tings” one fan in response to the post.
Another commented, “me just love Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ perform with her fans”.
The comment section of the post was full of praise for the fan who joined the diva on stage noting that the woman’s skin was “flawless”/
“Lil Baddie is beautiful” one person commented.
“She clean fi real,” another chimed in .
Curvy Diva is known for her risqué performances even at one point she was seen removing her underwear to a Dexta Daps song while she hosted an event.
