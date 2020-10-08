Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ launching cookbook soon

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ launching cookbook soonThursday, October 08, 2020
Yanique â€˜Curvy Divaâ€™ Barrett continues to surprise us with her impressive list of skills. From dancehall artiste, TV host, entrepreneur to chef.
And now sheâ€™s looking to add author to that already packed resume. After launching her pop-up kitchen, which she intends to transition into a restaurant, the â€˜Curvy Divaâ€™ figures the next step would be to write a cookbook.
And based on a post on her Instagram account, itâ€™ll be sooner than later.
â€œIsland gyal with many talents Host, Artiste, Chef, Business Woman and soon to be Author Ÿ˜Ÿ™Ÿ½Â @diningwithcurvyÂ seasonings and cookbook coming soon,â€ she captioned the post.
If weâ€™re to go by the reactions of her fans, then we can say, when she eventually drops this cookbook, itâ€™ll do well.
â€œGorgeous canâ€™t wait to get the book!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!,â€ one fan commented.
â€œIf Multitalented was a person,â€ someone wrote.
â€œCurvy is a real hustler!Ÿ˜ŠŸ‘,â€ another added.
