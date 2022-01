Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ launching cookbook soon

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett continues to surprise us with her impressive list of skills. From dancehall artiste, TV host, entrepreneur to chef.

And now she’s looking to add author to that already packed resume. After launching her pop-up kitchen, which she intends to transition into a restaurant, the ‘Curvy Diva’ figures the next step would be to write a cookbook.

And based on a post on her Instagram account, it’ll be sooner than later.

"Island gyal with many talents Host, Artiste, Chef, Business Woman and soon to be Author @diningwithcurvy seasonings and cookbook coming soon,†she captioned the post.

If we’re to go by the reactions of her fans, then we can say, when she eventually drops this cookbook, it’ll do well.

“Gorgeous can’t wait to get the book!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!,†one fan commented.

“If Multitalented was a person,†someone wrote.

"Curvy is a real hustler!,†another added.