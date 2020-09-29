Yanique Curvy Diva plans to open a restaurant

Based on the success of her pop-up kitchen, Jamaican entertainer Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett has her eyes set on eventually opening a restaurant.

However, she has not set a timeline for that venture. What she plans to do in the interim is launch her Dining with Curvy Diva Catering Party for people who want to experience her food.

“We are looking at opening a restaurant soon, but for now we will be continuing our pop up kitchen experience at least once a month and launching the catering party so it could be a date night, anniversary or someone’s birthday we can cater for your group as well,” said the Lifestyle singer.

Yanique has been filling appetites since this summer when she started the Dining with Curvy Diva pop-up kitchen. The initiative has done so well that she plans to do two days instead of one when the event is held this week. It will be held on October 2 and 3.

“During the summer, the Dining with Curvy Diva pop-up kitchen was so oversubscribed that there are persons who wanted to get the experience and never got the chance. This time around we will be doing deliveries on two days, Friday and Saturday so we are able to take in more orders,” Yanique said, adding that some of her customers were costume designer Jodi Jinx Henriques and social media personality Quite Perry.