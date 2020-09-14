Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ releasing EP in November

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ releasing EP in NovemberMonday, September 14, 2020
|
For fans wondering what Yanique ‘Curvy
Diva’ Barrett has been up to, she’s getting ready for a musical resurgence.
Yanique will release an extended play record (EP) in November, on the birthday of her mother who passed last year.
She said she held off on putting out music in favour of working on the EP.
“The EP coming out November 25th, my mom’s birthday, you know my mom passed.”
The TV personality turn artiste was speaking to Rohan ‘Quite Perry’ Perry in a YouTube video posted yesterday, September 13.
Barrett added, “She passed last year and she said to me before passing, she say ‘Yan, don’t settle.’ So mi nuh settle wid nutn, no man, nuh nutn ina life.”
In the same musical vein, the Lifestyle singer said her favourite memory from working on Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall, a local talent show, was when she performed the song back in 2017.
The ‘Curvy Diva’s’ breakout track, Lifestyle, has garnered 6.4 million views on YouTube since its release in 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy