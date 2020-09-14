Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ releasing EP in November

For fans wondering what Yanique ‘Curvy

Diva’ Barrett has been up to, she’s getting ready for a musical resurgence.

Yanique will release an extended play record (EP) in November, on the birthday of her mother who passed last year.

She said she held off on putting out music in favour of working on the EP.

“The EP coming out November 25th, my mom’s birthday, you know my mom passed.”

The TV personality turn artiste was speaking to Rohan ‘Quite Perry’ Perry in a YouTube video posted yesterday, September 13.

Barrett added, “She passed last year and she said to me before passing, she say ‘Yan, don’t settle.’ So mi nuh settle wid nutn, no man, nuh nutn ina life.”

In the same musical vein, the Lifestyle singer said her favourite memory from working on Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall, a local talent show, was when she performed the song back in 2017.

The ‘Curvy Diva’s’ breakout track, Lifestyle, has garnered 6.4 million views on YouTube since its release in 2017.