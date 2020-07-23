Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ says her success was not ‘built by a man’

She may be the embodiment of a

The host and cook clarified the misconception in a recent Instagram post, encouraging women to be independent.

“The most annoying thing for me is people thinking or saying that my lifestyle or success was built by a man,” she said. “As women, we should know the difference between being spoiled and needing a man to save you or upgrade you. I believe that being spoiled by a man is him doing nice things for you and if he leaves, you are capable of doing the very same things yourself…periodttt.”

She also advised young women to not lose themselves in the glitz, glam and facades of social media.

“To my young girls, Instagram will poison your mind so don’t rush the process and end up being a ‘yam head’ trying to showcase this lifestyle that if taken from you, you’ll have to get a next man and a next man and a next to maintain the hype,” she said. “Again, strive to own your own, put in the work, get your education, or better yet…get a skill. Nurture your talent and eventually turn your talent into a means to make money.”

That is exactly what she did when she earned a job as a human resources manager “right out of my teenage years”. Her journey would then lead her to working as a host on the now defunct Magnum Kings and Queens of dancehall television show, and as a producer/presenter on Fame 95FM for nine years.

Now labelling herself a “multi-million dollar brand”, the artiste also imparted advice given by her late mother.

“Needing a man to save or upgrade you is having the mindset that anything expensive or valuable in life has to be given to you by a man (hence the saying ”save a h*e”). In life, strive to always have your own. My mother once told me, ‘a relationship is like a potluck, no matter what he’s bringing to the table, always bring your own’.”