Yanique Curvy Diva shows off eye-popping underwear

After the bashing Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett received for removing her underwear on stage at the Pride Ja Breakfast Party on August 6, you would think that her panty dealings would be over.

This underwear was certainly eye-catching. This rique photo was posted by Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett on Wednesday.

However, weeks after the public melee that was followed by Curvy Diva defending her actions, the Lifestyle singer again turned heads with a series of photos. On Wednesday evening, she took to social media to hint to her fans that she might be releasing a new underwear line. Not much was revealed about the possible venture, other than some pretty risqué photos and video uploaded to her Instagram page.

So, if you’re a fan of feather and lace you might want to follow @yaniquecurvydiva for more updates.

— Written by Shania Hanchard