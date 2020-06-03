Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ starts catering business

With COVID-19 disrupting the usual flow of things on the Jamaican entertainment scene since March, some artistes have gotten creative to sustain themselves and keep their fans engaged. Macka Diamond, for instance, became a mobile orange vendor, D’Angel has become an actress of sorts, and Yanique ‘Curvy’ Diva’ Barrett has added to the list of innovators by opening a catering business which fans can try out this Friday.

The singjay and TV personality made the announcement on her Twitter page yesterday, June 2.

The product, dubbed ‘Dining with Curvy Diva: From My Table to Yours’, is set to launch this week “with sweet and savoury dishes that fans can order from now until Thursday for delivery on Friday.”

The social media influencer started off the quarantine period with the no-holds barred Instagram series called ‘Quarantine and Chill’, but was forced to take an Instagram hiatus after her page was flagged. The account is reported to become accessible to the artiste this week, but in the meantime food enthusiasts can place their orders on her back-up page, @YaniqueCurvyDivaFanPage.

During a nasty online spat with cricketer Marlon Samuels in 2018, claims spiralled that she burnt an egg, but the Lifestyle entertainer has shown on many occasions that she is no newcomer to the kitchen. Among the various dishes she has served up via Instagram stories to her more than one million followers are oven-grilled salmon and curried chicken.

Fans are excited about this new venture and relieved that she is back.

“Yanique you had me worried for a while,” said one user. “Hope you are okay.”

“You definitely got this,” encouraged another.

Another user added, “You go girl with your bad self. Hot girl can cook.”