Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ to open restaurant in January

Entertainer Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett is spreading her wings by expanding her Dining With Curvy venture.

The entrepreneur has been operating the catering service, mobile style, since early June, and is set to open a physical location next month.

She made the announcement on Instagram yesterday in a photo post which showed her in boss mode at the establishment.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone as we watched our lives being radically adjusted due to the pandemic,” she started.

“I have always been that person that looks for the positive side in everything. COVID has presented opportunities for me to kick start projects I was always too busy to do. I was able to start @diningwithcurvy at home in my kitchen. The demand was more than I expected, and I am profoundly grateful and appreciative of that. With such an overwhelming demand, after the third pop up I decided to find a new way of operating. I am now opening a restaurant, and yes in the middle of this pandemic. But with God, all things are possible, and as I walk in faith and with good food and excellent service, I will push forward. I am so excited about this new venture and look forward to sharing it with you all. Thank you for the support. Opening January 2021.”

The news doesn’t come as a total surprise as she had intended on launching the restaurant pre-COVID. Despite the pandemic, Dining With Curvy popularised soon enough with signature dishes like her seafood boil and BBQ pigtails.

Her followers were excited about the venture and sent their well-wishes.

“Good luck and all the best,” one person said. “Once COVID-19 has completely died down, can’t wait to come to Jamaica and visit and become a patron of your business.”

“Congrats with your new journey wish you all the best in Jesus name.”

“Yes girl!! Right truu! Love to see it!! All the best!!”

“Awesome. I want would love to work with you by providing administrative assistance.”