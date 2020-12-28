Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ to open restaurant in January

Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ to open restaurant in JanuaryMonday, December 28, 2020
|
Entertainer Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett is spreading her wings by expanding her Dining With Curvy venture.
The entrepreneur has been operating the catering service, mobile style, since early June, and is set to open a physical location next month.
She made the announcement on Instagram yesterday in a photo post which showed her in boss mode at the establishment.
“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone as we watched our lives being radically adjusted due to the pandemic,” she started.
“I have always been that person that looks for the positive side in everything. COVID has presented opportunities for me to kick start projects I was always too busy to do. I was able to start @diningwithcurvy at home in my kitchen. The demand was more than I expected, and I am profoundly grateful and appreciative of that. With such an overwhelming demand, after the third pop up I decided to find a new way of operating. I am now opening a restaurant, and yes in the middle of this pandemic. But with God, all things are possible, and as I walk in faith and with good food and excellent service, I will push forward. I am so excited about this new venture and look forward to sharing it with you all. Thank you for the support. Opening January 2021.”
The news doesn’t come as a total surprise as she had intended on launching the restaurant pre-COVID. Despite the pandemic, Dining With Curvy popularised soon enough with signature dishes like her seafood boil and BBQ pigtails.
Her followers were excited about the venture and sent their well-wishes.
“Good luck and all the best,” one person said. “Once COVID-19 has completely died down, can’t wait to come to Jamaica and visit and become a patron of your business.”
“Congrats with your new journey wish you all the best in Jesus name.”
“Yes girl!! Right truu! Love to see it!! All the best!!”
“Awesome. I want would love to work with you by providing administrative assistance.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy