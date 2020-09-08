Yeah! Usher to headline Las Vegas residency in 2021

Yeah! Usher to headline Las Vegas residency in 2021Tuesday, September 08, 2020
|
So much is
happening for singer Usher this year. In addition to expecting another child
soon, the American celebrity will headline a Las Vegas residency.
Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 10, although the show will open on July 16, 2021. Usher will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Usher, who is a multiple Grammy award-winning singer, is expected to give fans an extraordinary experience.
“I have missed performing for my fans live, and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” he said in a statement. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”
Usher is not the first big-name act with a residency in Las Vegas, as Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and The Backstreet Boys have had stints there in the past.
The news of Usher’s residency comes after it was recently revealed that the singer and his partner, photographer Jennifer Johnson, are expecting their first child together.
Usher already has two sons from a previous relationship.
