Yeezy Cosmetics? Kanye West looks to enter beauty business

Kanye West is reportedly looking to enter the beauty business, having registered his Yeezy trademark to now include beauty and skincare products.

According to the filing, fans could be looking at a range of cosmetics, fragrances, hair care and hygienic products, and even lashes.

While Kanye is a celebrated artiste and producer and has launched his Yeezy shoe brand to enormous success, we’re not too sure if a beauty line is is the cards for Kanye.

But then again, the billionaire has managed to make his Yeezy clothing brand a success so, if he can make hobo chic trendy, we don’t doubt the talent and marketing genius that is Yeezus!

