YFN Lucci turns himself in to police

Rapper YFN Lucci has turned himself in to the police.

TMZ reports that the Atlanta-based rapper turned himself in late Wednesday night and is currently in custody at Fulton County Jail.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted onÂ charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Atlanta police department had offered a US$5,000 award for info leading to his arrest and indictment.