YIKES! Miss Jamaica Universe’s old tweets resurface days before coronation

She may be young, but 19-year-old Miss Universe Jamaica Iana Tickle Garcia is showing that there is still much to be desired from the Montego Bay ambassador as old tweets are being scrutinised just hours before the grand coronation show in Georgia on Sunday.

Garcia, fresh from controversy with the Annie Palmer-themed national costume, now faces added backlash on social media amid recent tweets from her Twitter profile.

In one of the tweets, since deleted, the Miss Jamaica Universe said that she wouldn’t be ‘wasting time’ giving attention to people who have criticisms of her costume and #JamaicanTwitter, as per usual, started fleshing out her whole profile.

The online sleuths didn’t have to search long, as another post, dated in July, says she took issue with being called black as it only represents only one part of her “mixed” lineage…

“I hate when people try to call me black, or white, cause calling me black is ignoring one parent and calling me white does the same. I’m just mixed and I don’t have to be one or the other,” she tweeted.

Jamaican Twitter, despite rooting for her, took no time to drag her for the big misstep, and then Garcia seemingly went into damage control – which was viewed by some to be too little, too late.

In the virtual mouths of many, Garcia’s words left a bad taste of colourism and some have been actively campaigning for her to lose the online voting competition to Miss Universe Thailand, Paweensuda Saetan-Drouin.

“Black isn’t pigmentation, it’s in your blood, your DNA, doesn’t matter what your physical manifestation of self is, even if you are 1/3 black, that’s what the world will identify you as. Be proud of it,” @UnanimouslyA replied.

The apology came but was left on deaf ears it would seem as Garcia has gotten little to no engagement from her Jamaican peers.