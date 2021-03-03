Yohan Blake bemoans destruction of vendors’ stalls in downtown Kingston

Sprint star Yohan Blake has bemoaned the actions of the authorities after several market stalls were destroyed in downtown Kingston.

The Jamaica Observer shared a video on its Instagram page showing, several officers dismantling stalls apparently at the instructions of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

In a series of comments, Blake wrote below the post “time is hard and this is what we are doing to the people come on Jamaica. OUT OF MANY ONE PEOPLE”.

He then used a few lines from a popular Vybz Kartel song Poor People Land to further express his frustration. “Mi cyan believe it Government waan fi move mi Mi turn refugee inna mi owna country But a long time Mi live here a so Mi cyan go no web Dem really tek poor people fi fool” he remarked.

He closed out his contribution on the topic with “so sad man I am feeling it”.

It’s uncertain what led to the operation but the KSAMC has previously led a number of operations to remove illegal stalls from the streets of the Corporate Area.