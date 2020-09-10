Yohan Blake the movie star? Sprinter wants to become an actor

Yohan Blake the movie star? Sprinter wants to become an actorThursday, September 10, 2020
|
We learn something
new every day, and now we’re finding out that Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake would
like to become an actor.
Yes, BUZZ fam. The second-fastest man in the world wants to enter the movie industry.
“I am thinking about going into the movie industry,” Blake said during an Instagram Live interview on The Zipcode on Wednesday.
“I am a very good actor I would say. I would love to act.”
Blake also disclosed that he watches as much as eight movies per day. Yes, eight!
“I watch eight movies every day. I used to watch like 10, but I have a girlfriend now, so I have to cut it down and spend more time with her,” said Blake, who is currently dating Laura Pearson.
Here’s another interesting fact: Blake love Kung Fu movies. He even admitted that Kung Fu movies put him to bed every night.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy