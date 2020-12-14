You changed my life: Desha Ravers shares touching message on daughter’s 12th birthday

You changed my life: Desha Ravers shares touching message on daughter’s 12th birthdayMonday, December 14, 2020
|
Desha Raversâ€™
daughter, Chy, is celebrating her 12th birthday, and the dancer dedicated
a touching post to her in which she expressed her undying love.
In an Instagram post with several photos and videos of her daughter, Desha said that God blessed her with a great child.
â€œMy baby, your 12.. Jah knw God really blessed me cause ur perfect in every way chy when I say you literally changed my life for the better,â€ Desha said.
â€œBabygirl everything I do every move mi mek a fi you cause me nah mek u grow and short a ntn baby. Your 12 now damn like I cant believe time a move so yo is like 2008 a jus last year at least I wish it was cause thatâ€™s the best year the year you born on this day baby I love you so much ur my life fr and Iâ€™ll always be here for you alwaysssssss happy birthday princess chy.â€
Many people joined the celebrations online. Among them was Deshaâ€™s Ravers Clavers leader, Ding Dong, who said: â€œBlessings on ur day young queen Iâ€™m sure u will have â€¦.. buss a dance and live it up to the fullest.â€
Dancehall artiste Konshens, who has two kids, also commented on the post. â€œBless up u lil princess. 12 alreadyŸ˜³. Next time u blink she a 21,â€ he said.
