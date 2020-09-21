Now, hold up! Doja Cat talks new collab with Nicki Minaj

Fans have

been clamouring for another collaboration between Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj ever

since their Say So remix dropped in May.

The song went on to top the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, so it’s no surprise that another collab would be hotly-requested by fans of the two music stars.

However, Doja Cat says although she’s all for it, there are no immediate plans to hit the studio with the ‘Queen Barb’.

She took to Twitter yesterday, September 20, to address the rumours of a new collab.

“I just want you guys to know the DNA collab is completely a fan made rumor and there wasn’t any plan for it to happen but it sounds like a great idea and i’d love to do it,” Doja wrote. “Just wanted to debunk it all for you guys cuz i see you all in the comment section buggin out about it.”