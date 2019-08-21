Young Thug drops US $250k on new chain

Young Thug drops US $250k on new chainWednesday, August 21, 2019
|
US rapper Young Thug has dropped $250,000 on a new two-headed snake chain, which is made of 90 carats of diamonds and 18k rose gold.
Celebrity jeweller Eliantte created the necklace for Young Thug to celebrate both his 28th birthday and the release of his new album, So Much Fun.
Young Thug previously admitted he is “impulsive”.
Speaking in 2016, he admitted: “Whatever I think of, that’s what I do. I wake up and think, ‘I want to buy a car’, I buy a car. I wake up and be like, ‘I just want to lay in bed with my girl’, I do that. I wake up and want to rap, I rap. So whatever I think of. But really, I be on the money. We need money. We need hits. Hits bring money, money brings power, power bring fame, fame change the game. You know what I’m saying?”
Whilst his fiancee added: “Impulsive? Are you kidding? He’ll be like, ‘Meet me at the car lot.’ I say, ‘What car lot? It’s 7am!’ and he’ll say, ‘I’m at the BMW car lot.’ I don’t even know where it is or how he got there. Or he’ll be like, ‘Let’s go to Paris tomorrow. Go on, make it happen,’ and then hang up. He won’t even wait for a response. So then we’re going to Paris. He’s super spontaneous.”
