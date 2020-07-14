YouTuber Nicole Thea died from a heart attack

Pregnant YouTube star Nicole Thea died, along with her unborn son, from a suspected massive heart attack. Her family revealed the news to

Her uncle, Charles Murray said: “From what I heard at the moment, we think she had a massive heart attack. She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back,”

Nicole was eight months pregnant with son Reign. She passed away at home in Hexborough, Yorkshire, on Saturday (July 11).

The star also told her more than 250,000 Instagram followers that she was having difficulties breathing in the weeks before the tragedy.