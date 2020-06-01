YouTube trending is for kids, says Vybz Kartel

YouTube trending is for kids, says Vybz KartelMonday, June 01, 2020
Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel thinks things like YouTube trending is for kids. The incarcerated artiste’s latest critique comes after fans inquired why his recent single Not OK did not follow in the footsteps of his previous singles like World Government of dominating the top trending on YouTube.
Not OK is currently trending at number 44 on YouTube. And Vybz Kartel’s fans are not happy about that. They took to his Instagram to voice their frustration.
“YouTube is selling out dem platform,” one fan commented.
“YouTube nah move right frm weh day frl enuh something wrong yes,” another complained.
The fans even accused some artiste of buying views to the detriment of Vybz Kartel’s releases. They contended that such artistes would end up broke by year-end. Another argued that Kartel was “bigger than YouTube” and became famous long before the video-sharing platform became a giant. “YouTube didn’t make him n sure as hell can’t break him!” he said.
Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed ‘Worl’ Boss’ having gotten wind of the argument in his comment section stepped in to declare that he was above YouTube trending now.
“VybzKartel is bigga dan YouTube trending…lef it fi di kids …Gold n Platinum ai pre.” he said.
