â€˜Yuh better moveâ€™: Popcaan doesnâ€™t want pornstar to call his name

â€˜Yuh better moveâ€™: Popcaan doesnâ€™t want pornstar to call his nameThursday, September 10, 2020
Dancehall
artiste Popcaan has sounded a strong warning after an American pornstar made
reference to him in a recent podcast.
On Thursday morning, a few days after he was referred to as a â€˜Canadian rapperâ€™ on a show called Thots Next Door, Popcaan broke his silence.
In a video posted on Instagram, he said: â€œHow me just wake up and fresh so though? By the way, p*ss up mouth gal, watch how yaa call man b****cl**t name. Real authentic yaad man dis, look pon mi good. Yuh better move.â€
The caption for the video was: â€œYAAD REPŸ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² a nuh B****c***t DOM REPŸ¤£Ÿ¤£ me unruly them unu done har fimme dey!!â€
Popcaan was responding to episode two of Thots Next Door. In that video, host Celina Powell and her friend Aliza were speaking to rapper Chief Keefâ€™s babymother, Slim Danger, who is an adult actress and pornographic model. During the discussion, they said that Jamaican entertainer Popcaan was a Canadian rapper, who was signed to Drakeâ€™s OVO label.
Slim Danger went a bit further, claiming that Popcaan chose another girl over her.
â€œLet me tell you supm, you played me trying to act like you was going with the other b__ch and you know you want this squirt p***y,â€ she said, declaring that she didnâ€™t care about his relationship status.
The video also went viral because Slim Danger also made â€˜nastyâ€™ sexual claims about popular NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.
