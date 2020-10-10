Yum, yum! Dancehall Queen Carlene now selling sweet potato puddings

Yum, yum! Dancehall Queen Carlene now selling sweet potato puddingsSaturday, October 10, 2020
When Dancehall
Queen Carlene was only a teenager, she started baking. Now that skill has
helped her to start a business, as she is now selling sweet potato puddings.
The businesswoman, whose real name is Carlene Smith, explained that because her father was a vegetarian, she learnt how to prepare things that he could eat.
â€œMy father was a vegetarian, and so am I. So, I always tried to create stuff for him that had no milk, no cheese, no egg, no anything. Iâ€™ve been making these (puddings) since I was about 13, 14 years old,â€ she said in a recent interview on TVJâ€™s Smile Jamaica.
Carlene said that she started selling slices of her pudding at House of Dancehall in 2017, but the demand increased, and people soon wanted whole puddings.
When COVID-19 entered Jamaica, and she was at home more often, Carlene said that she decided to turn her skill into a solid business venture, creating the brand â€˜Dancehall Queen Carlene Sweet Potato Puddingâ€™.
â€œAs the lockdown went on and onâ€¦ stay at home order, so I said: â€˜Why not go bakeâ€™,â€ she said.
Carlene now sells her puddings, which are made with organic sweet potatoes, online to customers in Jamaica or overseas. Local customers can place their orders via email, WhatsApp or direct message on Instagram. Those who want their puddings to be shipped overseas may order via www.aisle876.com.
