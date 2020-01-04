Yummy! Justin Bieber drops first solo video in four years

Everyone: WW3 is going to happen.

Justin Beiber: Yummy!

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is out of the bat cave with the newly released visuals for Yummy, the star’s first solo music video in four years.

The Bardia Zeinali-directed visuals see Beiber rocking a light pink hairstyle as he digs into a range of meals…not quite what some folks expected upon hearing the official audio yesterday.

Nothing sexual

Yummy, sonically nothing we haven’t heard in the past two years but a default bop nonetheless, could be likened to a high school fanboy’s love letter to that kryptonite of a cheerleader who has him under her sweet spell. Yet, the video did not deliver any romantic or sexually suggestive scenes. Nope. Bieber, a professed man of God (and husband to Hailey Baldwin) does the opposite and instead flirts with fancy desserts and does a cute dance break towards the end.

“I literally just watched Justin eat his food for 3 minutes,” Ashley commented on YouTube.

“I was thinking he was going to do a more sensual video, this gives me the Hunger Games vibe, the Capitol dinner,” Norma F added.

Vivian Rhodes said, “I didn’t expect you to come out of retirement and sing about some food.”

Justin Bieber shocked fans with his Yummy music video.

Disappointment?

While the age-appropriate video may have disappointed some, it’s nice to see Beiber back to making music. After all, his last album, Purpose, did come out in 2015.

On New Year’s Eve, the 25-year-old released a trailer announcing his 10-episode YouTube Originals docu-series called Seasons, which will be accessible on Mondays and Wednesdays come January 27. The special will show all that the singer has been up to since cancelling his ‘Purpose’ tour in 2017, including overcoming depression, his marriage to Baldwin since 2018, and him getting back in studio.

BUZZ fam, are YouTube users tripping? What do you think of Beiber’s new video?