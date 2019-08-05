Zendaya thanks fans after Euphoria airs season finale

Zendaya thanks fans after Euphoria airs season finaleMonday, August 05, 2019
|
Zendaya thanked her fans for “receiving her work with an open heart” after the season finale of Euphoria aired.
The 22-year-old actress – who plays Rue in the HBO drama – posted a lengthy message on social media as the first season aired its final eighth episode on August 4.
She wrote on Instagram: “I have a lot to say, and I don’t know how to get it out, or even process these last eight weeks, but I’ll try. I’m so grateful for this show. For the beautiful family I’ve gained from it, for the self-discovery and purpose I’ve found in it, and the people that we’ve been able to connect with and speak to through it. We spent months, hard months, pouring ourselves into something we love, and it was an honour to have done so beside so many insanely talented, extraordinary people.”
She also thanked the cast and other members of the crew, who “inspired me and pushed me to be better every day.”
