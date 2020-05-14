Ziggy Marley gives guitar demonstration in ‘Billboard Kids’

The first “Billboard Kids” segment launched today (May 14), with Grammy-winning artist, Ziggy Marley.

The two minutes and 30 seconds clip shows the reggae artist giving children a crash course in playing the guitar.

Marley says, “Guitar’s a sweet instrument, you can carry it anywhere,” while giving a demonstration. “And you can play it anywhere also, so I like playing guitar.”

Ziggy, son of the legendary Bob Marley, then goes through the basics of the guitar, highlighting the number of strings and corresponding notes. “You count the strings from the bottom up…and they’re E, B, G, D, A and E.”

The multiple Grammy Award winner also shows children how to play the first chord he ever learnt, a basic C.

“You can make a song with one chord, did you know that?” he asks while repeatedly playing the chord”One chord can make a song, so you can start with that chord … So that’s how you should start learning to play guitar!”

See Marley’s helpful guitar demonstration here.