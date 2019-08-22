Ziggy Marley smoked weed when he was nine years old

Ziggy Marley started smoking marijuana at the age of nine. The 50-year-old musician “can’t even remember” when he had his first puff of the psychoactive drug, but he knows he was “too young” to dabble with cannabis.

Speaking to Reader’s Digest, Ziggy, who is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, said: “Smoking marijuana wasn’t considered a bad thing in Rastafarian culture. It wasn’t something to hide from the kids. I can’t even remember when I had my first spliff – I was around nine. I was very young, too young. I wouldn’t have let myself do it in my father’s place. But it was a part of our religion. We’re one of those ancient cultures with traditions that modern society wouldn’t accept.”

Although a lot of people around him were smoking marijuana for “fun”, Ziggy actually relied on the drug to strengthen his relationship with spirituality.

He explained: “When I first consciously decided to smoke weed as a teenager, I approached it from a spiritual point of view. It’s given me more insight into myself and into my spirituality, and I use it as a form of influence when reading scriptures and books about spirituality.