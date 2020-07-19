Ziggy pays tribute to father Bob Marley in virtual concert today

Multiple Grammy Award-winner Ziggy Marley will pay tribute to his father Bob Marley in a virtual performance today, July 19.

The performance is part of ongoing celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the late reggae legend’s birth.

Ziggy will perform 11 of Bob’s songs in an event that will be live-streamed on the latter’s official YouTube channel.

Ziggy Marley will also participate in an exclusive question and answer session with CEEK Virtual Reality, who are partnering on the concert, following the virtual event.

Additionally, the recording of today’s performance will be made available as a digital album titled Ziggy Marley – Bob Marley 75th Celebration (pt.1) on July 31.

The performance is part of month-long celebrations for the artiste who catapulted reggae music globally and continues to be one of the most recognisable faces in entertainment almost four decades after he succumbed to cancer in May 1981.

What’s more, a limited edition picture disc of Bob’s Legend album, featuring several of his iconic songs – including One Love, Could You Be Loved and Three Little Birds – will be released this Friday, July 24.