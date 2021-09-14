Zumjay pays tribute to Bounty Killer after latest promotion in US military

Dancehall artiste turned soldier Zumjay has paid tribute to fellow dancehall artiste Bounty Killer whom he says encouraged him to follow his current path in life.

Zumjay, whose real name is Rohan Stephens’ recently got promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class in the US army and revealed that Bounty Killer played an instrumental role in this achievement.

“Thanks to all who believed in and supported me throughout my military career. Salute to Bounty Killer aka Rodney Price who told me from day one, that he was proud of me and encouraged me to aim higher,” he wrote on Instagram.

Bounty Killer in turn responded; “Salute yes sir u did it yute in shining colors bredda congrats.”

Zumjay received his rank on September 11 coincidentally on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. His new rank marking was pinned to him by his wife Aviesha Stephens. “After 13 years of military service, it’s a beautiful feeling to have my Queen, Aviesha pinning my Sergeant First Class/E7 rank,” he highlighted.

Zumjay was an up-and-coming artiste in the early 2000s with tracks like the popular Shake It. However he decided to make the transition to the US military shortly after getting married.