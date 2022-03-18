If it nuh go suh...!Friday, March 18, 2022
BY Michelle Blather
Not sure I like Rihanna like that
I'm a fan of Rihanna but seeing her parading about with her baby bump exposed the way it is has left me as a woman uncomfortable. I'm also wondering if that picture befits a national hero of a country. Then again, maybe I'm not with the cool crowd.
Who is going to jail over FLA?
As long as no one goes to prison over the questionable dealings in regards to the Firearm Licensing Authority, nothing will change. We've been down this road so many times before. The one consolation is that I don't see any women being involved in these shenanigans.
Policewoman relieving herself
The policewoman who is said to have lost her service firearm while relieving herself in bushes at Landovery deserves our empathy. We know that the matter has to be investigated since a firearm was lost, even though it has since been recovered. But what happened to the lady is a very human bodily thing. It could happen to anyone and it could have been worse. People have been known to accidentally relieve themselves in their pants! Those who are making fun of it should know that 'tiday fi mi, tomorrow fi yuh'.
Should partner money be regulated?
'Partner money' is mostly a women's affair. I see where the 'banker' is getting into problems with the savers for not paying over the funds on time or not being able to collect on time to pay the ones whose 'draw' is due. Before it gets to bloodshed, can the Bank of Jamaica step in, Mr Richard Byles? Not to stop it because it's a popular poor people's savings plan, but to regulate it, if possible.
