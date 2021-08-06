A million to 1: Venezuela's currency losing 6 zeros

A million to 1: Venezuela's currency losing 6 zerosFriday, August 06, 2021
|
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela says it will make a million-to-1 change in its currency soon, eliminating six zeros from prices in the local currency as hyperinflation continues to plague the South American nation.
Venezuela's central bank yesterday announced the change to the Bolivar will go into effect October 1.
The new 100 Bolivar bill will be the highest denomination. It is equivalent to 100,000,000 of the current Bolivar.
This is the third adjustment since socialist leaders began governing Venezuela. The Bolivar lost three zeros in 2008 under now-deceased President Hugo Chávez, while his successor, Nicolás Maduro, eliminated five zeros in 2018.
Venezuela is in its sixth year of recession. Millions live in poverty amid high food prices that are commonly set in United States dollars and low wages.
The one million Bolivar bill is currently the highest denomination, but it is scarce. More than seven of those bills are needed to buy a 1.3-gallon (5-litre) bottle of water, which cost 7.4 million Bolivars or US$1.84 on Thursday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy