Alabama swamped, 4 killed in floods

PELHAM, Alabama (AP) —Terrified drivers climbed out of swamped cars and muddy flood water flowed through neighbourhoods after a stalled weather front drenched the US state of Alabama for hours, leaving entire communities under water yesterday and killing at least four people.

Dozens of people had to be rescued Wednesday night in central Alabama, where the National Weather Service said as much as 13 inches (33 centimetres) of rain fell, and a south Alabama town temporarily lost its main grocery store when a creek came through the doors of the Piggly Wiggly.

Near the coast, heavy rains caused sewage to bubble out of underground pipes. Metro Birmingham remained under a flash flood watch much of the day until storms moved into Georgia. Another three inches (7.6 centimetres) of rain could fall there and in western South Carolina by nightfall, the weather service said, and the Florida Panhandle could get doused.

A four-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman died in separate incidents when floods carried away vehicles in north-east Alabama, said Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent. Searchers found the bodies of a boyfriend and girlfriend, both 23, inside a car that was swept away by a swollen stream in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, said Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.

“Normally it's just a trickle. It was raging,” she said. Evans identified the victims as Hoover residents Latin Marie Hill and Myles Jared Butler.

The deluge produced wild scenes on social media: flood waters flowing between Christmas trees inside a Lowe's store in Hoover, refrigerator bins full of brown water in a home and dozens of cars with their headlights submerged. Rescue crews helped motorists escape as low visibility and standing water made travel life-threatening in some areas.

Some of the worst flooding happened in Pelham, outside Birmingham, where 82 people were rescued from homes and more than 15 were pulled from vehicles after creeks and streams overflowed, the Pelham Fire Department said early yesterday. More than 100 rescuers with 16 boats were involved, the statement said.

“Water was coming in the car so fast I had to bail out the window,” said Jill Caskey, who watched yesterday morning as a tow truck hauled away her sport utility vehicle from a low-lying parking lot in Pelham. The car stalled as she tried to navigate flood waters during the deluge.

A police officer helped her to high ground, and Caskey's husband picked her up on a roadside. But it took them three hours to travel a few miles home because of flooded roads.

Caskey has heard the weather safety mantra of “turn around, don't drown,” but said “it really happened so fast I didn't have time to think about it.”