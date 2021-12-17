All US missionaries now free

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haitian police and the group said yesterday.

The spokesman for Haiti's National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Pressthat the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”

The Ohio group said it hopes to provide more information later.

“We're feeling great,” said Ron Marks, minister at Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Michigan, whose members included some of the hostages.

Carleton Horst, a member of Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, Michigan, where five of the hostages are members, said church members received a text message Thursday morning from “someone connected to the situation” that all of the hostages had been released.