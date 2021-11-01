Arizona reports 2,840 more COVID-19 cases, but just 1 death

PHOENIX, USA (AP) — Health officials in Arizona yesterday reported 2,840 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The latest numbers released by the state Department of Health Services pushed the totals to 1,168,900 cases since the pandemic began with 21,154 known deaths.

The department's coronavirus dashboard showed that COVID-19-related hospitalisations inched upward, with 1,720 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both increased over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,204.7 on October 14 to 2,574.4 on Thursday, while the rolling average of daily deaths increased from 29.7 to 57.4 during the same period.