As 2021 draws to a close...Saturday, December 04, 2021
|
Some of the international highlights in photos:
Couple on fire
A couple kiss in front of a barricade set on fire by demonstrators during clashes with police following a protest condemning the imprisonment of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, on February 18, 2021. Hasél was convicted of insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence.
Migrant crisis
A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border of Morocco and Spain, on May 18, 2021.
Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, on January 17, 2021.
Joe Biden takes charge
President-elect Joe Biden (left) and Vice-President Mike Pence watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, on January 20, 2021.
US Capitol invaded
In this file image from US Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins (front), 38, of Tampa, Florida, stands in the well on the floor of the US Senate on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
There were earthquakes
People cry out as the body of their relative is recovered from the rubble of a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, on January 15, 2021.
